New information received has confirmed that Ogidi Brown has indeed proceeded on taking his former signee to Antoa, a fast killing and popular shrine in the Ashanti Region.

It was not long ago that Ogidi Brown in a video threatened to take the life of Fameye and his newborn baby boy in two weeks if he fails to pay the amount of $ 50,000 he owes him.

According to pained Ogidi in the said video, since the court may slow his case with the ‘Mati’ crooner he’ll turn it over to the gods to deal with him hence consulting the Antoa god.

Well, in the latest, popular radio presenter Miketwo Miketwo has on social media revealed that Ogidi Brown has taken matter high and ready to do the worst, thus has taken Fameye to Antoa.

Miketwo took to his Facebook page to make the this disclosure and even went on to reveal that the priests at the popular river god’s shrine have contacted Fameye to come to them.

