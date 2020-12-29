type here...
Entertainment

Fameye summoned by Antoa Chief Priest after Ogidi Brown took him to the shrine

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fameye and Ogidi Brown
Fameye and Ogidi Brown
New information received has confirmed that Ogidi Brown has indeed proceeded on taking his former signee to Antoa, a fast killing and popular shrine in the Ashanti Region.

It was not long ago that Ogidi Brown in a video threatened to take the life of Fameye and his newborn baby boy in two weeks if he fails to pay the amount of $ 50,000 he owes him.

According to pained Ogidi in the said video, since the court may slow his case with the ‘Mati’ crooner he’ll turn it over to the gods to deal with him hence consulting the Antoa god.

Well, in the latest, popular radio presenter Miketwo Miketwo has on social media revealed that Ogidi Brown has taken matter high and ready to do the worst, thus has taken Fameye to Antoa.

Miketwo took to his Facebook page to make the this disclosure and even went on to reveal that the priests at the popular river god’s shrine have contacted Fameye to come to them.

See screenshots of his post on Facebook;

MikeTwo
MikeTwo
MikeTwo two
MikeTwo two
mike Mike
mike Mike

More details soon…

Source:GHPAGE

