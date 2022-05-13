type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFameye and his team clash with security men at Kotoka Airport
Entertainment

Fameye and his team clash with security men at Kotoka Airport [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Fameye clashes with airport security
A video of Fameye involved in a heated arguement with security personnel at the Kotoka International Airport has surfaced online.

According to a report by blogger GHhyper, tempers flared up after aviation guards prevented the musician’s entourage from following him to the departure hall.

In the video sighted on Instagram by the blogger on his Instagram page, an enraged Fameye could be seen confronting the security men at the Airport over their actions.

More than five officials had swamped Fameye who wore a black hoodie, a nose mask, and a sweatpant to bring the situation under control

Watch the video below.

The altercation drew so much attention to the scene which got people to draw out their phones to record what was playing out.

It is not yet clear whether the musician and team members broke any rule at the Airport to warrant disruption from access the building.

    Source:GHPage

