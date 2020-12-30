Fameye also visits Antoa to revert the curses Ogidi Brown invoked on him; Photo drops

- Advertisement -

The battle this time is not the Lord’s but the gods.

According to a new photo sighted by GhPage, Fameye is seen standing beside an Antoa signpost signifying that he is also on a visit to the popular shrine.

The musician and his former record label boss Ogidi Brown have garnered attention on social media following the latter’s threats to kill him and son, Arvid.

Distressed Ogidi Brown in a video obtained by our outfit issued heavy and damning threats on his former signee on claims that he owes him $50K.

In the said video, OGB Music CEO revealed that he may not resort to the law court but rather will deal with the ‘Mati’ hitmaker by the traditional means.

Therefore consulting the gods of Antoa to fight for him in getting his money. He added that he will be at peace of the gods deal with Fameye to the last.

A few hours ago, Ogidi Brown walked the talk as he went to the shrine to carry out his plans.

Hours later, Fameye has visited the same area probably going to revert the curses invoked on him.

In the photo sighted, the singer clad in a black shirt and trousers with white Sneakers en routed to do his rituals.