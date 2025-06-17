Families of the de@d force us to dress them according to their profession- Undertaker reveals

The CEO of AD events that is into the dressing of de@d bodies, Owura has disclosed why they would dress a de@d body and make them smoke.

Owura has stated that it is not the wish of the undertaker to humiliate or do anything that is not good for a de@d body.

Speaking with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV, the undertaker disclosed that it is their wish that all their works become beautiful.

According to him, anytime an undertaker is going to dress the de@d, it is never part of their plan to dress them to suit who they were when they were alive.

However, Owura claims that, more often than not, the families of the deceased forced them to dress the de@d to suit who they were when they were alive.

He noted that, on countless occasions, the undertaker lost the work because they refused to do what the families of the deceased insisted on.

In order not to lose their job, the undertakers claimed they do the bidding of the families of the deceased.