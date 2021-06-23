type here...
SAD: Family of 10 die after drinking herbal mixture

By Kweku Derrick
Ten members of a family have been sent to their early grave after consuming a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for an ailment.

The tragedy happened in Biogberu village in the local government area of Kwara State in Nigeria on June 18.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP. Ajayi Okasanmi said one Ibrahim Bonnie reported the incident at the police station on June 22.

He said that one Okosi Musa and Worugura Junlin, came to his mother, Pennia Bonni of same Fulani camp, who was having a foot infection, with a local herbal mixture purported to be the cure for her ailment.

“She was also told to ensure that all her family members take some of the mixture to prevent the spread of the disease to other family members. After taking the local herbal mixture, the family members started dying one after the other, at the last count, 10 members including the infected mother, have died.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident; the two suspects are already helping the police in their investigation,” Okasanmi said

“Suspects will have their day in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said

Source:GHPage

