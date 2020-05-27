Family of Apraku My Daughter suspect foul play in his death

- Advertisement -

The family of late Ghanaian preacher Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku aka Apraku My Daughter has raised suspicion in the death of the once-popular pastor.

According to the family, the pastor was discovered in the same shirt that he was captured in days before his death and they(family) suspects he died because of the video.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana, one of his daughters narrated how they met their father in his room dead.

She said; “We were home and decided to go and visit him this morning, I initially wore a white dress and decided to change to a black one and my sister said she was also going to wear black so why have decided one black too”.

She continued that “When we got to his house, a neighbour told us he wasn’t home but I told my sister to go and check his room before we go and look for him. I was there when she returned and said “Yaa come and look at something” when we got there, we saw him and called him Daa Daa but he didn’t respond.”

Apraku’s daughter, however, revealed that the family have plans of suing the lady who recorded the video and shared on social media.

The sister of the deceased knows as Vivian Sam who also spoke stated that the woman had no moral right to do what she did and what triggered them to suspect something was, Apraku died in the same shirt he was videoed drunk by the woman.

She added that her brother was never a drunkard but looked wretched in the video because he was sick.

“The family has met and we have decided to take legal action against her, we are going to ensure that she pays dearly according to the laws of the country because even in the video, my brother told her to stop filming but she didn’t listen and kept filming him,” she added.

“My brother was never a drunkard. He was actually very sick and was admitted for a very long time and that was even why he looked slimmed”.