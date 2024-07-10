Family demands justice for KNUST graduate who mysteriously died in hotel’s swimming pool

Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) travelled with her boss and a driver to Takoradi for a business trip on June 8, 2024.

She had spoken to her family members on the trip with hopes of returning home after her activities.

Sadly, a phone call came through the following day to the family indicating Lois Abena Koranteng, the last born of a family of three had passed under bizarre circumstances.

“She was working with an energy company, they mostly travel to Takoradi and other places on Weekends for business.

We spoke to her on the weekend before leaving, around 5:30 am the following day, we had a phone call that our sister had been found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel where they were lodging.

They had sent her lifeless body to the hospital and police had started investigations when close family members reported to the scene”.

A brother of the deceased, Aaron Koranteng told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show in an interview.

It is unknown how Lois, who had checked into her hotel room to sleep after the evening of arrival ended up at the swimming pool.

Information indicates that the family was later informed that the deceased came out of her hotel room around midnight to swim in the pool.

“Her boss told us that she came to her hotel around midnight and decided to use the swimming pool”, he indicated.

The question on the lips of many is how she was allowed to use the swimming pool at midnight? An autopsy conducted by the police revealed no blood stains or cuts on any part of her body.

Unfortunately, the hotel authorities have been unable to provide CCTV footage of the incident. They claim CCTV cameras in the hotel were also not functioning.

“Last Monday, we engaged the police and upon request, the body was released to Korle-Bu where we all witnessed the autopsy. But we are yet to receive the final report as a family since the police are using it for their investigations”, he added.