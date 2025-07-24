type here...
Family discoveres their ‘female’ househelp is actually a man

By Armani Brooklyn
Househelp

A family in Nigeria was left stunned after discovering that the househelp they had employed as a woman was, in fact, a man.

In a now-viral video, the guy who had disguised himself as a woman was made to undress to confirm their biological sex. 

The clip shows the moment it was uncovered that he had been using a silicone bra to appear as a female.

Househelp - GhPage

He was also made to remove the skirt he was wearing, revealing male genitalia.

Social media users who have come across the video have condemned the deception.

However, others have also argued that the lack of job opportunities in the country may have driven him to such lengths in search of employment.

