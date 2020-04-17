type here...
Family of Fella Makafui angry with Sister Derby
Family of Fella Makafui angry with Sister Derby

Family of Fella Makafui angry with Sister Derby
It’s no more a secret that Sister Derby and Fella Makafui who are the ex-girlfriend and wife respectively of rapper Medikal are not cool.

According to a source, the family members of Fella Makafui from the Volta Region are not happy with the way things are coming and are planning to deal with Deborah Vannesa.

Sister Derby

The source who wants to be anonymous made mention in a chat to blogger Aba_the_Great that Fella Makafui though acting though on social media has been secretly crying over the way Sister Derby keeps throwing shots.

The chat from the source also warned that Sister Derby should just let things go and leave the couple to enjoy their marriage life.

See screenshots below:

