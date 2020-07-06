Deborah Tsushima, the lady who died yesterday after she was poisoned over iPhone 11 by a jealous friend at her birthday party is still on the trending list on Twitter.

The news has since gone viral. The young beautiful lady who lost her life apparently through poisoning over an iPhone 11 was level 300 Microbiology student and a popular makeup artist.

When we all thought the young beautiful lady got poisoned by a friend at her lavish birthday party, comes another shred of information from the deceased’s family member.

In a series of screenshots of chats sighted in relation to the issue, a family member said the young makeup artist simply collapsed and died but not due to any poisoning.

The anonymous family member again revealed the Deborah passed on as a result of heart failure but none of the parents knew about her condition.

In the chat, the relative wrote; “Later on we discovered that she has a heart problem that makes her faint, and she has been fainting for some time but neither mum nor dad knew about that.”

The family member added that she died in Makurdi, where she was doing her IT, not in Jos as claimed.

See screenshots of the chat by Deborah’s family member;

Deborah 2