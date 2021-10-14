- Advertisement -

Family of the man who was killed by his best friend for sleeping with his wife in a dream has finally explained how it all happened.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, the deceased Kwasi Banahene and the suspect, Adusei Kojo are cousins and cannot fathom why he could just a heinous act.

According to the family, Adusei Kojo lured the deceased into a farm where he butchered him to death.

They explained that the two had a minor misunderstanding about the sale of Kwasi Banahene’s dog before the deceased was murdered.

They, however, refuted claims that Adusei Kojo murdered his cousin for allegedly sleeping with his wife in a dream.

The uncle of the deceased also revealed that the suspect joined the search party to look for him after he was declared missing and acted like he knew nothing about his disappearance.

After murdering his cousin, Adusei Kojo then went to his grandfather’s house and killed him for giving his girlfriend to another man.

The deceased reportedly has three children and an ailing father who knows nothing about the death of his son

The family also debunked rumours that the suspect Adusei Kojo is mentally challenged and that he killed his cousin intentionally.