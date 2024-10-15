Family of GH gospel star who allegedly ended it all speaks

The family of gospel singer, Jacob Yaw Mawulo Adjola popularly known as Jake has asked the public to be sensitive in sharing information about his death, giving reports of suspected suicide.

The news of the death of the young music minister, who is a member of the Higher Praise Inc., a non-denominational music group, gained traction on social media yesterday morning.

Information of committing suicide following a “sign off” note he is alleged to have written has become a subject of discussion on Facebook since news of the death went viral.

Checks by GhPage indicate that the deceased died on Sunday. However, he and his music group, Higher Praise Inc. performed on Saturday as the lead singer.

Even though a post from the group captioned, “Jake sings with the angles now” shared on Facebook yesterday officially confirmed his death, the cause of his death wasn’t given, further fueling speculation of suicide.

However, in a statement by the family signed by Susan Adjola, the deceased’s sister, today, it mentioned that the police was investigating the death and pleaded with the public not to impede the investigations with unsolicited information.

“The Police is currently investigating the matter, both the alleged letter and the accident, and we plead with you all to allow the instigations to take it due course,” a portion of the statement reads.