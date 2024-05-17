Morrow 18th May 2024, would be the day that the former deputy Minister for Finance John Kumah would be laid to rest.

Ahead of that, his family received his mortal remains which was flown in a helicopter from Accra to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for his burial.

Upon the arrival of the remains and as customs demand libation was poured before the dead body could be handed over to his family.

The family member who poured the libation asked that the late Member of Parliament go to rest in peace.

He went on to add that if his death was natural then he should rest well but if there are people behind his death, then they are asking his ghost to take action immediately.

Watch the video below:

This statement from the family member comes on the back of comments and allegations in the public domain that the politician was killed.

According to the rumours in town, the late politician was poisoned by some people from the New Patriotic Party during a programme in Tamale.