type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFamily of John Kumah tells him to avenge his death
Entertainment

Family of John Kumah tells him to avenge his death

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of John-Kumah
John-Kumah

Morrow 18th May 2024, would be the day that the former deputy Minister for Finance John Kumah would be laid to rest.

Ahead of that, his family received his mortal remains which was flown in a helicopter from Accra to Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for his burial.

Upon the arrival of the remains and as customs demand libation was poured before the dead body could be handed over to his family.

The family member who poured the libation asked that the late Member of Parliament go to rest in peace.

He went on to add that if his death was natural then he should rest well but if there are people behind his death, then they are asking his ghost to take action immediately.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

This statement from the family member comes on the back of comments and allegations in the public domain that the politician was killed.

According to the rumours in town, the late politician was poisoned by some people from the New Patriotic Party during a programme in Tamale.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, May 17, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe