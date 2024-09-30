Popular Nigerian content creator Nedu Wazobia has called out a family for trying to cash out of the woes of their daughter who is a sickle cell patient.

According to Nedu, the lady reached out to him for support and he managed to launch a campaign which raised an amount of N20 million but to his surprise, her family had other plans for the money.

He explained that the elder sister of the lady had already withdrawn an amount of N3 million from the account for her personal use leaving a balance of N17 million.

Nedu explained that instead of the family thinking of getting the proper treatment for the lady, they are rather thinking of acquiring a house with the money and leaving the lady to her fate.

He called out the family for being wicked and selfish and revealed that he plans on taking legal action against them.

