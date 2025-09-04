Family of late immigration officer storms court with eggs to curse suspects

The family of the late immigration officer, Stephen King Amoah has stormed the Kaneshie district court to do the unthinkable.

Earlier today, the two suspects were made to appear before the court above for a court hearing.

Shockingly enough, the sister of the late immigration officer, who is known to be a fetish priestess caused a scene.

In a viral video, the sister of the late immigration officer is holding three eggs and chanting simultaneously.

The sister stated emphatically while chanting that the eggs were from their family shrine, revealing that they planned to hit the eggs on the ground at the court premises to u analive anyone who has a hand in their relative’s death.

