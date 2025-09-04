type here...
Family of late immigration officer storms court with eggs to curse suspects

By Mzta Churchill

The family of the late immigration officer, Stephen King Amoah has stormed the Kaneshie district court to do the unthinkable.

Earlier today, the two suspects were made to appear before the court above for a court hearing.

Shockingly enough, the sister of the late immigration officer, who is known to be a fetish priestess caused a scene.

In a viral video, the sister of the late immigration officer is holding three eggs and chanting simultaneously.

The sister stated emphatically while chanting that the eggs were from their family shrine, revealing that they planned to hit the eggs on the ground at the court premises to u analive anyone who has a hand in their relative’s death.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any new developments.

You cannot be successful if you use your hand to remove women's underwear- Salomey president

I will resign as MP if NPP loses this Akwatia by-election- New Juaben MP

