type here...
GhPageNewsKill your killers with this cutlass - Family of Leticia who committed...
News

Kill your killers with this cutlass – Family of Leticia who committed suicide curse with eggs and schnapp at burial

By Kweku Derrick
Leticia Kyere Pinaman funeral
- Advertisement -

The 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School in Sunyani who allegedly committed suicide has been laid to rest.

The family of the late Leticia Kyere Pinaman finally buried their daughter on Saturday, August 14, 2021, after weeks of seeking answers over her death.

A pathology report had revealed that Pinaman died as a result of asphyxia (suffocation) through hanging hence, her death was unnatural.

Her body was subsequently released to the family on Saturday, June 5, 2021, for burial. However, the Parents say they suspect foul play in the death of their daughter.

SEE THE VIDEO

Subscribe to watch new videos

During the burial, the family invoked the spirit of Leticia Kyere Pinaman to avenge her death by killing the suspected culprit behind her death.

At the funeral grounds, a matchet was placed in her coffin to serve as the weapon to use in dealing with her killer in the spiritual realm.

Additionally, the family invoked curses on the suspected killer of their daughter with Schnapps and eggs.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Unsatisfied with the circumstances surrounding the death of Leticia Kyere Pinaman, her family said they would not rest until the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice.

They also charged her soul not to rest in peace until she finds justice for herself in the underworld.

May her soul Rest in Peace.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, August 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
69 %
4.3mph
21 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News