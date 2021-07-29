type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFamily of Moesha Buduong releases statement
Entertainment

Family of Moesha Buduong releases statement

By Qwame Benedict
Family of Moesha Buduong releases statement
Moesha Buduong FI
- Advertisement -

The family of Moesha Buduong have issued a statement in relation to the ongoing issues on social media concerning their daughter.

In the statement to the media and netizens, they asked that people give Moesha a break because everyone has a past, present and future same applies to their daughter.

According to them, no matter what their daughter has done or where she has been to, there is always a time where one can get a change of mind or come to a realization that they have done bad and want to change.

It continued that their daughter has gotten to that stage and they believe it’s time people stop spreading rumours and sharing audios on social media and allow their daughter to heal.

Read the full statement below:

Moesha Statement
Moesha Statement
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 30, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News