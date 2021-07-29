- Advertisement -

The family of Moesha Buduong have issued a statement in relation to the ongoing issues on social media concerning their daughter.

In the statement to the media and netizens, they asked that people give Moesha a break because everyone has a past, present and future same applies to their daughter.

According to them, no matter what their daughter has done or where she has been to, there is always a time where one can get a change of mind or come to a realization that they have done bad and want to change.

It continued that their daughter has gotten to that stage and they believe it’s time people stop spreading rumours and sharing audios on social media and allow their daughter to heal.

Read the full statement below:

Moesha Statement