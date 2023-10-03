- Advertisement -

Today was the court hearing for John Alister, the houseboy who murdered his madam and bolted with her car.

Alister today arrived in court in the company of the police to make his court appearance and possibly to know his fate in the ongoing case of murder and stealing.

The family of his late madam Mrs. Princess Afia Ahenkan were also present at the court to witness the procedure and hear what the court had to say about the issue involving their beloved daughter.

After the hearing, a little drama was created at the premises of the court as the family members of the late Mrs Ahenkan tried to beat the suspect John Alister.

When they saw John Alister being carried away in the back of a police pickup, they dashed toward the vehicle and started to hit him.

Others hurled rocks in the direction of the moving automobile hauling Alister, a 22-year-old.

The young man believed to be responsible for the horrible murder of the businesswoman was at one point attacked by several family members who tried to get into the stationary car and beat him.

Watch the video below:

The case has been adjourned to October 17, 2023.