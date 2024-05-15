I sold my family’s Plasma TV, and freezers to start my company – CEO of Bills formerly Quick Credit

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, CEO of Bills (formerly known as Qwick Credit), shared in an interview the story behind founding his company.

He recounted returning from the UK with no financial resources, yet being perceived as affluent by the residents of Korle Gorno, his hometown.

This misconception led to an influx of demands from people assuming he could meet their financial needs.

Despite being bombarded with requests for small loans, Richard Nii-Armah lacked the funds to fulfil them.

It was during this time that he conceived the idea of establishing a small loan company in Accra.

To his business, initially named Quickloan – later rebranded as Bills-, Richard Nii-Armah said he had to sell family assets such as the freezers, plasma TV, and other home appliances.

This sacrifice was necessary as he returned from the UK without any financial resources to rely on.

