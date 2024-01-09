Family Queen Mother for the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Traditional Council, Nana Guraba II conducts free NHIS registration and health for the old and needy

- Advertisement -

The issue of neglect and mistreatment of the elderly in Ghana is a significant concern. Many elderly individuals in Ghana face various challenges, including poverty, lack of healthcare services, and limited support from their families and communities.

Many elderly individuals lack financial resources and struggle to afford necessities such as food, housing, and healthcare. They often rely on meager pensions or support from their children, which may not be sufficient to meet their needs. This financial strain can further isolate and marginalize the elderly, increasing their vulnerability.

The medical team and some members of the Apam Health Insurance Scheme

It is of this concern that the Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Traditional Council family’s Queen Mother ( Nana Guraba II) from Gomoa Buduatta who is also a nurse and her husband Dr. Okyere Ernest have decided to embark on a journey that seeks to advocate and promote the welfare of the elderly people and correct associated stereotypes about aging in Ghana and beyond.

These revolve around education, social support, and healthcare for the aged.

As part of her agenda, she collaborated with the Apam Health Insurance Authority, the Asona Royal family, the chiefs of Gomoa Buduatta, Msn labs which can be found with Phillips Pharmaceutical Gh Ltd, and her medical team to Organize free Health Screening and Free health insurance registration for the elderly and the less privileged in the community during the Christmas festivity.

MSN LABS with Nana Guraba

They were able to register over 300 people to the national health insurance scheme, conducted free eye screening, and ENT screening, checked nerve sensations to rule out any form of neuropathy, checked for blood glucose(diabetes), did blood pressure check-ups, and many other health screenings. The two major health problems identified were hypertension (many people unaware) and Cataract/ glaucoma.

A social problem of finance preventing people from seeking early medical care was also identified. All minor cases were managed and major cases were referred. Together with her team, she looks forward to assisting those who will need financial support to undergo some of the surgeries and acquire lenses for those who need them but can’t afford them.

Some beneficiaries

She also calls for support from benevolent organizations, corporate bodies, individuals, and the government to help ensure successful aging in our communities.