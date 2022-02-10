- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actress and NPP sympathizer Matilda Asare might soon be heading to court if she does not do the right thing as the family of the late Tetteh Quarshie are planning to sue her.

From what we gathered, the actress is set to release a new movie titled Tetteh Quarshie that centres around the man who brought Cocoa to Ghana.

It continued that though the movie is going to tell the story about this great man, his family are not happy because the actress didn’t consult them first before going ahead to shoot the movie or using his name as the title.

It is said that the family are asking the actress to do due diligence or face them in court over the movie.

Matilda Asare, the Executive Producer of Zion Train Productions, is set to release her latest film, ‘Heroes of Africa,’ which is a drama that takes Ghanaians and others from the diaspora through Ghana’s history and heritage. It tells the story of the late Tetteh Quarshie, a celebrated hero and legend.

The film will premiere at under bridge on February 13th, and will also be shown at the Silverbird Cinema on February 18th as part of the national chocolate day celebrations.

Tetteh Quarshie was a Ghanaian agriculturalist before independence who was directly responsible for the introduction of cocoa plantations to Ghana, which is now one of the country’s principal export crops.