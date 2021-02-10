Famous blogger dies 4 days after her birthday celebration

Popular Facebook Blogger, Kamuche Doris Adaora Ukoma has passed on days after her birthday celebration.

Kamuche Doris’ brother named Somto shared the sad news.

The blogger who founded the #NdiIgboAndFriends, celebrated her birthday on Feb 5, 2021.

A day later, on February 6, she took to Facebook to thank her fans and friends alike for making her birthday special.

Her post was captioned, “Thank you my Facebook family for that glorious Birthday wishes and prayers you made for me yesterday. I will try to reply your inbox messages they are too many. Ka Chineke gozieunu for all the post you made for me. Thank you all.”

Who would have thought that was going to be her very last post as barely 4 days later she met her ill-timed death.

Meanwhile, Kamuche, aside from being a blogger, was also a registered nurse and an advocate for people living with sickle cell anaemia.

Details of the cause of her death are still sketchy as friends and loved ones have mourned her loss on social media.