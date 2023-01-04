type here...
Famous US comedian and actor Dave Chappelle visits Ghana

By Albert
Dave Chappelle is in Ghana.

The famous American comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is currently in Ghana.

At the Kotoka International Airport where he was welcomed, the vivacious character displayed good energy towards his warm reception.

Dave Chappelle is in Ghana for the Black Stars line festival which will be held at Independence Square on January 7.

The Black Stars Line festival is a concert put together by ChanceTheRapper and Vic Mensa as part of giving back to Ghana and reconnecting with Black people across the world.

Ghana as part of the Beyond The Return initiative has attracted several top personalities to the country; Steve Harvey, Beyonce, Usher, Meek Mill, Naomi Campbell, and the list goes on.

