Actress Nana Ama McBrown was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards that took place on Saturday, May 7, 2023.

She wore an extraordinary long-sleeve form-fitting black dress that featured a plunging illusion neckline designed to accentuate her curves.

She accessorised her ensemble with a leopard-pattern clutch embellished with crystals and a pair of glittering earrings to compliment her looks.

Evidently, the TV presenter stole the spotlight with her immaculate beauty as she took to the red carpet to give photographers and videographers a piece of her stunning looks.

Nana Ama McBrown on the red carpet at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

While busily posing for the cameras, one of McBrown’s excited male fans stormed the red carpet to share a picture moment with her.

But she appeared very uncomfortable and unfriendly due to how the man mobbed her without any prior notice of his intentions.

McBrown quickly sent him away before proceeding to strike poses for the pictures.

The fidgety fan who was among Lasmid’s entourage also mounted the big stage uninvited to shout into the mic after the musician picked his award for the Best New Artiste and walked off stage after his acceptance speech.

Watch the video below

The trending videos compiled into one have stirred hilarious reactions among social media users who could not fathom the man’s ultimate agenda on the music night.