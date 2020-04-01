- Advertisement -

One fan of AMG rapper Medikal identified as Frank Arhin, who got injured at Medikal’s concert held at Sowutuom last year December is almost dying out after he was abandoned by the rapper.

The concert which was dubbed ‘Welcome to Sowutuom’ and took place on November 29, 2019, witnessed spectacular performances from acts such as Shatta Wale, DJ Switch, King Promise, Joey B among others at Kwashieman School Park, a suburb of Accra.

Some fans that were standing close to the stage collapsed after large speakers fell on them. The speakers fell when Shatta Wale was on stage performing some of his popular songs.

According to Frank Arhin in an interview from his hospital bed in Korle Bu Hospital and one of the victims, he has been through a lot and has been deliberately ignored by the organizers of the event and management of Medikal.

His hospital bills have not been settled to date and that he even finds it difficult to feed the poor boy.

The boy whose parents have passed away and is really in need said he would be grateful if the public comes to his aid because he’s paralyzed as a result of the accident.