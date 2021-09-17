- Advertisement -

The extent to which some fans go all out to show their support to their favourite celebrities could leave one gobsmacked and speechless at the same time.

We say this based on another bemusing act of loyalty from a crazy fan who decided to ink actress Tracey Boakye and her children – Kwaku Yahan and daughter Nana Akua Nhyira – on her back.

Some weeks ago, one young woman tattooed the CEO of Shakira Movie Productions on her back, which drew her attention after it went viral on social media.

Though simple and nice, Tracey subsequently posted the photo on her Instagram account to show appreciation.

Little did we anticipate that another fan could go overboard to showcase her love for the self-acclaimed East-Legon landlady.

Unfortunately, the tattoo didn’t look anything like the trio, especially Tracey, and we bet she’d be delighted about it like the other one which reposted.

Watch video below:

We cannot immediately confirm whether the ink is permanent or temporal but this does not look good either way.