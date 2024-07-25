Fan milk seller cries as the lady he sponsored with all his money dumps him for another man

A young Ghanaian man who’s a fan milk vendor has emotionally disclosed how a lady he sponsored with all his money dumped him for another man.

According to the pained young man, he spent all his money on Abigail yet she broke up with him to date an abusive guy.

Recounting some of the things he made for Abigail, the young man disclosed that he would sometimes empty his bank account just to buy clothes and shoes for Abigail.

However, Abigail will visit her other boyfriend with the clothes and shoes he bought for her.

The betrayed young man also revealed that because of Abigail, he always had debts to settle because he always borrowed to provide for her needs.

