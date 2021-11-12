Fan warns Medikal about Shatta Wale after he congratulated him on his new mansion

- Advertisement -

A social media user who apparently is a fan of Medikal has warned him to be careful of Shatta Wale after the latter took to social media to congratulate the rapper and his wife on their new mansion.

Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui have relocated to their new luxury residence. In a video, the rapper and his actress wife can be seen posing in front of the mansion.

The mansion contains a swimming pool that has been personalized with their daughter’s name, Island.

Happy for the couple, Shatta Wale reacting to the news wrote “Congrats blood… On Our new mansion.. @AmgMedikal @fellamakafui_”

The fan responded to Shatta Wale’s congratulatory message, asking Medikal to be careful about Shatta Wale because he might do something worst should their friendship take a nosedive.

“Careful ooo @AmgMedikal , we kno what this guy can do in the future if something small comes between u two.. careful, “OUR HOUSE OUR HOUSE Yi” yooooo…” the fan wrote.

We all know that Shatta Wale and Medikal can now be best described as close friends in the entertainment industry following the solidarity they show to each other on social media.

Shatta Wale sometime ago, to prove the love he has for the AMG rapper went an extra mile as he tattoed Medikal’s initials “MDK” on his arm, this move excited Medikal.

Even when Shatta was arrested, Medikal showed massive support to the Dancehall artiste. Later he was picked up by the police for brandishing guns on social media.

After their bail from remand, the two new best friends unveiled their new hashtag “Deeper Than Blood”.