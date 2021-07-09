- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has received a fair warning from a die-hard fan about buying views for his music videos on social media.

Stonebwoy’s video with Vic Mensa in just 1 week after it was posted on Youtube gathered a million views to the surprise of many.

According to some unconfirmed sources, Stonebwoy bought views from a group in India.

Well, he has released the remix for his viral song Putuu and as it stands now, the video has gathered 75k plus in just six days to the surprise of many again.

A fan on social media has warned him that they are monitoring him very well and he shouldn’t try or dare to buy views for his videos.

He posted: “We have receipts…. Try buying views again and it will be over for you in Ghana”

See screenshot below: