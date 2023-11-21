- Advertisement -

Controversial dancehall artis, Shatta Wale has called on the Ghana music industry to come together and collaborate to open doors of opportunity for creatives and the industry as a whole.

In a lengthy post sighted on his Facebook account, the multiple award winning singer outlined some points that are dragging the Ghanaian industry from reaching success.

According to him, some things are hindering the growth of the Ghanaian art industry.

He maintained that such issues should be given urgent attention by improving regulatory frameworks, investing in modern infrastructure, and strengthening intellectual property rights and licensing.

He stressed that the time has come for every individual to come to the table to rally and create an enabling environment that will attract major global investments and propel the art industry.

Check out his post below

This comes after the loudmouth musician threw multiple jabs and insulting words at numerous stakeholders and investors with the most recent one being Osei Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson.