“Have you dropped him?” – Fans cast doubt after Delay describes Amerado as ‘my son’ on his birthday

Many fans are perplexed by the choice of words contained in Delay’s birthday message to rapper Amerado, with doubts raised about their burgeoning relationship.

The keyword that has got many fans talking is the description “my beloved son” Delay decided to use it in relaying her message to the young gentleman.

This comes on the back of several lovey-dovey moments shared by the two where they gave Ghanaians. every reason to believe that they were nursing a romantic affection.

Therefore, for Delay to describe Amerado as ‘son’ as he turns 27, it probably tells how she has come to appreciate the age disparity between them.

Well, Delay had maintained that age was just a number thus although she’s 40, she wouldn’t hesitate to settle down finally with Amerado who just turned 27.

However, Delay has left some doubts in the minds of many for her choice of words.

Has Delay downgraded Amerado from ‘boo’ to a son? Will that mean anything for their supposed relationship? Those are the questions on the minds of many.