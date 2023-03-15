- Advertisement -

Media personality of the moment Nana Ama McBrown who is still trending on social media following her shocking move from Despite Media to Media General has urged her fans to continue watching UTV.

According to her, though she has changed or switched camps within the media space, she believes that this is to enable her to grow by learning from her new employers adding that she hasn’t forgotten about her former employers.

She said she would be happier if her audience and Ghanaians continued to support her even at Onua TV.

She said she’s finally decided to pursue a degree program in hospitality after considering the fact that she has one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry without a school certificate.

Nana Ama added that she would want to own a resort in the future, which is why she was interested in pursuing a degree program in hospitality, and that she would consider UPSA or GIMPA for the program, but would have to put it on hold for a year because of her new role at Onua TV.

Having a beautiful resort where you can relax and have peace of mind and some solitude is something Nana Ama said she has wanted to provide for a long time. She is determined to make it happen.

