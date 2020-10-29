type here...
Fans crowd Zylofon FM after Shatta Wale’s interview

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale was met by a huge crowd at the entrance of Zylofon FM after his interview today.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King met a mob of fans waiting outside the Zylofon FM premises.

Cheering his name persistently, these fans went to show the SM boss love since they were aware he was in the neighborhood.

Shatta after accepting a portrait of himself at the forecourt of Zylofon FM took shots with his entourage of women including model, Peace Amekuse.

He approached the fans at the gate and gave a few of them fist bumps to show his appreciation for their support and loyalty.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale in his interview with Sammy Flex clarified why Shatta Michy was missing in action at his recently organized birthday party.

The “Melissa” hitmaker explained that contrary to stories in the media, he invited Michy but the latter claimed she had other businesses to attend to hence her absence.

Shatta Wale added that there was no truth in stories about him not inviting his baby mama.

He again touched on the post Asaase Clash confusion between himself and Stonebwoy.

Shatta disclosed that in their attempt to spice up the clash, he and Stone decided to call themselves Apakye and Gbee Nabu.

Wale explained that in spite of this, Stonebwoy’s emotions got the better of him at a point when he realized he was losing the battle.

Source:GHPAGE

