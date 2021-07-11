- Advertisement -

Hiplife artist Kwaw Kese has come under backlash after he posted a photo of young rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, with naked models and video vixens on social media.

The snap appeared to have been taken on the set of the music video shoot of a song by Kwaw Kese titled ‘Bum Bum’ featuring the ‘Sore’ hitmaker, YPee, Skonti, Akata Yesu released on June 25.

As the title of the song suggests, there are going to be countless scenes of twerking and butts being thrown about everywhere in the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) music video.

SEE THE PHOTO BELOW:

A #Bumbumchallenge is making waves online with the winner expected to take home 2,000 cedis.

However, some internet users have voiced out their anger over the photo as many accused Kwaw Kese of being a bad influence on the 18-year-old Kumasi-based rapper.

He’s been slammed for attempting to “inject the spirit of womanizing” into Yaw Tog.

