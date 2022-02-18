- Advertisement -

The family of late Dancehall sensation and RuffTown records signee Ebony Reigns real name Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng yesterday organised a birthday party for the musician.

Ebony aka 90s bad gyal lost her precious life in an accident on the Accra-Sunyani highway after paying a visit to her mum who had just returned from abroad.

Well, it has been four years since the unfortunate and sad news found its way into the public domain.

The family led by her father Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng after the death and burial of Ebony vowed to always celebrate the birthday of Ebony until he dies.

Late Ebony would have turned twenty-four (24) years old if she was to be alive this year but that isn’t the case.

Starboy Kwarteng once again held a Jollof party on the birthday of the late musician to celebrate her and invited some families, friends and fans of his late daughter to join as he celebrates the birthday of his queen as he has always called her.

In a video sighted on social media, the sister and mother of the late musician could be seen jamming to some of her hit songs.

Some fans of the musician were also present to join in the celebration.

Watch the videos below: