Fans gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son -Mcbrown celebrates him

Ghana’s best and richest movie star, Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to social media to celebrate Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son who happens to be her step-child – Chauncey Mensah.

Maxwell Mensah before he got married to the Kumawood’s star actress had a son with another woman. This has been unknown to the public.

The young handsome boy Chauncey Mensah, on his special day (birthday) was finally shown to the public by his step-mom who displayed so much affection for the boy she loves him so much.

Nana Ama Mcbrown taking to social media shared a video of her step-son, Chauncey Mensah, other children and her own daughter Baby Maxin having a good time together as one big family.

After the video hit online, fans of the actress have expressed their joy in seeing her all over a child that is not hers to the extent of celebrating him with son much love and care.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Check out some comments from Fans as they gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son;

nanaserwaaa: “Awww beautiful Nana, you so funny the part you were like “ Mama wop3 n’toka” I laugh aww Nana, you so funny love you always.”

Ghils; commented; ‘beautiful and nice family:

abduldeen21: “Hellooo my dear I really loves how ur entertaining ur home okay keep it up.”

maameadjo99: “Beautiful family.”

praisereigns: “Family goals.”

Check out nice photos of Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son Chauncey Mensah;