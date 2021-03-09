Fans gush over actress Kalsoume Sinare’s new Moesha-like look

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare’s new all curvy look has attracted some reaction from her fans on social media.

In a post she made on International Women’s day which fell on March 8, 2021, the veteran put her newly acquired curves on display.

Her caption however, proved that her new voluptuous look may be kind courtesy a waist trainer as she advertised for a waist trainer brand.

Her caption read, “Get your waist trainer @decencybyreggy @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti …Happy Independence Day.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Some of her fans, impressed by her improved figure, took to the comment section and gushed over her new stunning look.

Referring to her as a queen, these lot lauded her for making sure she stayed in perfect shape.

Kalsoume Sinare new look

Per the picture, Kalsoume Sinare indeed looks stunning.