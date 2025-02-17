Fans in Ashaiman warn Kwame Yogot for mocking Stonebwoy

A group of alleged attackers from Ashaiman has sent a strong warning to social media personality Kwame Yogot for mocking Stonebwoy.

The Stonebwoy fans cautioned him, stating, “Shatta Wale can’t save you,” implying that his affiliation with Shatta Wale won’t protect him from their anger.

Kwame Yogot recently mocked Stonebwoy, which angered some loyal Stonebwoy supporters in Ashaiman, where the Bhim Nation president has a strong fan base.

The warning has sparked mixed reactions, with some calling for peace and calm while others see it as a brewing conflict between the two fanbase.

As tensions rise, many are urging both sides to avoid violence and promote unity within the music industry.