- Advertisement -

Trolls have come at Nana Ama McBrown following a picture of her that exposes how old age is fast catching up with her despite efforts to hide it.

The 44-year-old actress and TV host had previously confirmed going under a procedure to remove excess fat from some parts of her body to enhance her looks.

A new photo uploaded online seemingly gives away McBrown on how she uses either filter or makeup to conceal wrinkles on her face.

In the snap, she rocked long black braids fastened with yellow ribbons which complemented a bright yellow blazer she wore over a white shirt to host United Showbiz Saturday, 22 October.

Even though the picture was nothing short of perfection, trolls did everything possible to find fault with McBrown’s outlook.

Many argued that the makeup artist assigned to McBrown at United Television (UTV) did a poor job that brought out her old-aged personality rather than her slay queen side.

Others said she looked like a 60-year-old woman trying to stay young and bougie.

Below are some of the comments made by netizens about the image.

shadesandglittersluxurycloset: The makeup artist didn’t try today…

ampomah15: After all this Botox still your face looks old, you can’t cheat on God ooooo it has stiffened your face rather

tinadarko8: She look very old here oooo or they forgot to put filter on her

spunkylady1985: Abrewa Dadaa maa Leticia

nhanha_aba_animah_: Maame wei )se )ngyae mma nkwadaa no da cuz eeeiii

otolivia: She luked her real age here, abrewaa be bo ball

benedicta8793: Herh… I bet you I didn’t see it was Awura leticia