type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFans show concern as Mr Ibu celebrates birthday in hospital bed
Entertainment

Fans show concern as Mr Ibu celebrates birthday in hospital bed

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popularly known as Mr. Ibu in the Showbiz world, John Okafor celebrated his birthday together with his family and a few friends at the hospital which has spark concerns from netizens.

The actor was seen in a hospital during the birthday celebration that was live on his official Instagram page.

In an effort to cheer him up, the actor was surrounded by others who sang him some happy birthday songs.

Mr. Ibu was seen making various unpleasant facial expressions and movements throughout the video, which indicated that something wasn’t right.

As a result, the veteran nollywood actor’s admirers expressed their concerns in the comment box as some also wished him a happy birthday.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.8 ° F
75.8 °
75.8 °
90 %
0.5mph
76 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways