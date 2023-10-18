Fans show concern as Mr Ibu celebrates birthday in hospital bed

- Advertisement -

Popularly known as Mr. Ibu in the Showbiz world, John Okafor celebrated his birthday together with his family and a few friends at the hospital which has spark concerns from netizens.

The actor was seen in a hospital during the birthday celebration that was live on his official Instagram page.

In an effort to cheer him up, the actor was surrounded by others who sang him some happy birthday songs.

Mr. Ibu was seen making various unpleasant facial expressions and movements throughout the video, which indicated that something wasn’t right.

As a result, the veteran nollywood actor’s admirers expressed their concerns in the comment box as some also wished him a happy birthday.