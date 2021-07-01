- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has a huge number of his fans after ranting on social media some hours ago.

With the recent unrest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, the artiste took to social media to point blames at the people leading the #Fixthecountry campaign.

He made a lot of statements on his social media handles with the sole aim of bashing people who are attacking the Police and the military for killing the youth in Ejura.

In one of his numerous rants, he lashed out at his fans and others describing them as educated fools who can’t fix themselves but rather asking the government to fix the country.

He posted: “Educated fools and disappointmented graduates saying #fixthecountry Fix yourself cheap thinkers”

See screenshot:

Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

He didn’t end there, he continued and this time dragged his fans into it calling them fools for commenting under his post disagreeing with him.

“See fools with comments calling themselves my fans on social media ,come on the street where my real fans will fight blood for blood ? ..stop fooling on social media and find a life !!! Where were you when The shatta movement was fighting for change in this fucken system !!! Don’t make I bore come LIVE !!”

See screenshot:

Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

From the look of things, looks like these comment from Shatta Wale has caused him to loose some fans after a huge number of them stopped following him.

Some have claimed that they had to unfollow him because he doesn’t care about the street as he has always been preaching otherwise he wouldn’t have made such statements.