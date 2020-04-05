type here...
Fans of Yaa Pono and Strongman call for a rap battle between the two

By Qwame Benedict
0
Yaa-Pono-Strongman
Fans of Yaa Pono and Strongman calls for a rap battle between the two
The fans of two of Ghana’s finest rappers Tema-based Yaa Pono aka Ponobiom and Kumasi’ own Strongman are calling for a rap battle between the two.

According to netizens, Sarkcess music boss Sarkodie as part of organizing his #behindthehitz challenge should try and facilitate a rap battle between the two.

Yaa Pono

The fans of the two are sharing throwback freestyle videos of their bosses and debating on who will actually win the battle when fixed.

Read some comments below:

