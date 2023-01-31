Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie known in showbiz circles as Fantana has announced the demise of her longtime boyfriend.

In a long post on Instagram, the former RuffTown Records signee mourned the death of her boyfriend, identified as Ayanle Hussein.

Fantana described how inseparable they were despite their religious differences and how she is heartbroken by his sudden death.

“Ayanle Hussein, my love. I can’t believe they took you away from me. My angel on earth, I am so broken. I cried and cried. I love you so much. You made me a better person; you thought me so much and believed in me. I’m sorry they did this to you. we loved each other so much. From day one, we were inseparable.

I’m going to miss praying with you on FaceTime, whiles you taught me about the Quran and I taught you about the Bible. I am going to miss your advice and how you never let me give up but always want me to be better. We had so many plans.

I was even making you move to Potomac just so you could support me when I audition for Real Housewives of Potomac. You supported everything I do even If It doesn’t make sense. There will never be another you! You were one of a kind. May Allah welcome you with open arms. I love you in this life, forever and Always”, the post read.

See posts below;

The cause of Fantana’s boyfriend is currently unknown but it is believed he was murdered.