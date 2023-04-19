type here...
Fantana To Debut On Netflix Show 'Young, Famous and African'
Entertainment

Fantana To Debut On Netflix Show ‘Young, Famous and African’

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ghanaian singer, Fantana, is putting Ghana on the Map with a new feat achieved.

The singer has been featured as one of the new castmates for season 2 of the Netflix show Young, Famous and African.

Fantana announced the exciting news on her Instagram page just a short while ago. Sharing a promo clip for the show, Fantana revealed she’s set to debut on Netflix.

“YOUR GIRL HAS JOINED YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN – SEASON 2!!!! MAY 19th, on NETFLIX !!! LETS GO!!! FANTANA to the world ?????? @netflixsa | I love you @peac_hy ??” she wrote.

Fantana begins her appearances on the Netflix show on May 19th.

Young Famous and African is a show created by Netflix to expand its reality offerings for the young African viewer.

    Source:GHPAGE

