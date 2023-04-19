Fantana To Debut On Netflix Show ‘Young, Famous and African’

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer, Fantana, is putting Ghana on the Map with a new feat achieved.

The singer has been featured as one of the new castmates for season 2 of the Netflix show Young, Famous and African.

Fantana announced the exciting news on her Instagram page just a short while ago. Sharing a promo clip for the show, Fantana revealed she’s set to debut on Netflix.

“YOUR GIRL HAS JOINED YOUNG, FAMOUS & AFRICAN – SEASON 2!!!! MAY 19th, on NETFLIX !!! LETS GO!!! FANTANA to the world ?????? @netflixsa | I love you @peac_hy ??” she wrote.

Fantana begins her appearances on the Netflix show on May 19th.

Young Famous and African is a show created by Netflix to expand its reality offerings for the young African viewer.