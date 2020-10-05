type here...
GhPage Entertainment Fantana flaunts her boyfriend for the first time on social media
Entertainment

Fantana flaunts her boyfriend for the first time on social media

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Fantana
Fantana
- Advertisement -

Francine Kouffie, otherwise known as Fantana in the showbiz circle went missing for months as she stopped releasing songs and moved away from the public eye for reasons best known to her.

Fans of the former signee of RuffTown Records became worried and started to ask question as to where their ‘super star; have been all these years leaving them thirst for her music for that long.

Fantana, since her appearance into the Ghanaian Music scene, has done well-releasing hit songs back to back. Though she’s a newbie in this business, she gained fast prominence even faster than some of the old gees did way back.

She achieved this feat under the management of Bullet. But her fame started to fade away when she decided to come at her then label mate Wendy Shay, another ‘hot cake and sought after musician in Ghana’.

Her reason for the sudden beef she picked up with Wendy Shay got social media buzzing as some netizens couldn’t fathom why rookie like her would want to rub shoulders with someone who has been already accepted by all.

Well, their beef took a nosedive, it became useless with time. Fast forward to the present, Fantana has finally after a long going into hiding has announced her comeback showing off her boyfriend.

In a video that captures Fantana and her unknown handsome boyfriend, the two were seen in a pool cuddling each other and jamming to a song which was playing at the back. This is the first time she has openly flaunted a guy.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

Fantana dey enjoy la??

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 5, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
2.5mph
90 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News