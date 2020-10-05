- Advertisement -

Francine Kouffie, otherwise known as Fantana in the showbiz circle went missing for months as she stopped releasing songs and moved away from the public eye for reasons best known to her.

Fans of the former signee of RuffTown Records became worried and started to ask question as to where their ‘super star; have been all these years leaving them thirst for her music for that long.

Fantana, since her appearance into the Ghanaian Music scene, has done well-releasing hit songs back to back. Though she’s a newbie in this business, she gained fast prominence even faster than some of the old gees did way back.

She achieved this feat under the management of Bullet. But her fame started to fade away when she decided to come at her then label mate Wendy Shay, another ‘hot cake and sought after musician in Ghana’.

Her reason for the sudden beef she picked up with Wendy Shay got social media buzzing as some netizens couldn’t fathom why rookie like her would want to rub shoulders with someone who has been already accepted by all.

Well, their beef took a nosedive, it became useless with time. Fast forward to the present, Fantana has finally after a long going into hiding has announced her comeback showing off her boyfriend.

In a video that captures Fantana and her unknown handsome boyfriend, the two were seen in a pool cuddling each other and jamming to a song which was playing at the back. This is the first time she has openly flaunted a guy.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;