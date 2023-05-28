type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFantana can not be the biggest female Dancehall artiste in Ghana –...
Entertainment

Fantana can not be the biggest female Dancehall artiste in Ghana – Bulldog

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Fantana and Bulldog
- Advertisement -

Bulldog has asserted that Fantana cannot declare herself the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana as she did when she debuted on ‘Young, Rich and African’ – a Netflix original first African reality television series.

The creative director cum artiste manager intimated that looking at the musician’s performances and the number of songs she has recorded, she does not fit the self-acclaimed title.

He added that for someone to declare him or herself as the biggest artiste, then that person must have a number of songs or catalogs to show as proof.

Grid of Fantana
Fantana

In his view, Fantana has not obtained that level yet.

“She crosses over. How did she become the biggest? How many works does she have? If you weigh the matter, she’s not. You need to have a number of catalogs to do that,” said Bulldog on United Showbiz on Saturday evening.

Citing Ebony as an example, he said Ebony can be called the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana because she has the music and other things to show as evidence that she is.

“If I am going to say Ebony is a dancehall artiste, till today, her catalogs are there to show. Even if she is not even here, bless his soul. She is one of the biggest ever till today”, he said.

He went ahead to list a number of Ghanaian musicians who can boldly call themselves big artists and they include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Samini.

He explained: “For somebody to say there are big, if Sarkodie says he’s big, there are works to show, If Shatta Wale says he’s big, there are works to show, Stonebwoy, Samini, you know Catalog and Fantana doesn’t have it. She is talented, she is beautiful, and has everything to be the biggest. Maybe she is speaking into her future so when she comes, she should work towards that and shouldn’t be based on words”.

On May 19, 2023, Fantana who has landed her role in one of the hottest Africa reality television series, ‘Young, Famous, and African’, in an introduction on an episode of the series mentioned that She is the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana.

Her declaration aroused several reactions from some netizens and other people who know much about music and through the statement she made, Bulldog also shared his opinion on the issue.

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 28, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News