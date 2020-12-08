type here...
Entertainment

Fantana sends her mum a congratulatory message after winning Joromo seat

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat
Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat
Afrobeat singer Fantana’s mum after vote collation has been declared the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region.

The former RoughTown Records signee took to Instagram to congratulate her mum for such a commendable feat.

Her post was captioned, ”Mom, You are the HOPE of JOMORO ?????YOU WON ! ? YOU DID IT! Born LEADER !You are for the PEOPLE ?? and we love you!!! I’m sooo proud of you. Jomoro, you guys are in good hands! The FINEST MP, THE REALEST ! Wo y3 GUY!!!! @dorcasaffotoffey We are ready for you!”

SEE POST BELOW:

Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat
Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat
Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat
Fantana mum wins Jomoro seat

Jomoro is located in the Jomoro District in the Western Region of Ghana.

Meanwhile, we still await the final declaration of certified results from the Electoral Commission for both Presidential and Parliamentarian elections.

Source:GHPAGE

