Entertainment

Fantana sets social media on fire with mouth-watering bedroom photos

By Qwame Benedict
Former RuffTown signee Fantana has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing some bedroom photos of herself.

The musician left her base in the United States to pursue a music career in Ghana but things didn’t go too well after she joining Bullet’s RuffTown records leading to her exit a few months later.

Though she has left the label, she is still dropping tunes which are gradually gaining massive airplays in the media space.

Well, “So what” singer who we believe is planning to drop a banger has decided to serve her fans with some pictures showing too much flesh.

She shared bedroom photos on her Instagram page which has lot of her fans commentting.

She captioned the photos “UNRULY ?”

See photos below:

Read some comments below:

legallymel: “Wabasooo ??Bad B from Sri Lanka ?”

_lovelynelle: “It’s the body for me??”

kojohearts: “fix us! we’re your broken Ghana”

ghanaba_kwasi_opare: “This lady dey bee too@much”

tengesarkcess: “??????beautiful ????”

djperbigh__: “CAPO ????”

Source:Ghpage

