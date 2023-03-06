- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Fantana, has directed massive traffic to her Instagram page with her independence day themed photos.

Today, 6th March 2023 marks Ghana’s 66th independence day celebration and as part of the celebration – Most celebrities have taken to social media to share pictures of themselves rocking outfits in our national colours.

Fantana who likes to show off her flesh on social media decided to go the extra mile by giving her followers on the photo and video-based app something to drool over.

READ ALSO: Fantana’s boyfriend reported dead

Fantana

Sharing her own independence day pictures, Fantana rocked a bikini designed with our national colours while pouring coconut water on her melons in a very sexy manner.

Apparently, the pictures are very nice and appealing notwithstanding the fact that we Ghanaians are very concerned with morals and decency.

As of the publication of this article, the pictures had garnered over 15k likes and close to 500 comments.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

READ ALSO: “I don’t know how to prepare any other food aside from frying plantain” – Fantana reveals