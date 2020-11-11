GhPage has sighted stunning bikini photos of the beautiful junior sister of Fantana identified by the name Lynelle.

Much is not known about singer Francine Kouffie popularly identified in showbiz as Fantana as her family.

However, the new photos of her kid sister goes a long way to confirm that the family is blessed with beauty.

The attractiveness, elegance and glowing skin seen in the pictures below indicates that Lynelle takes good care of her body.

Lynelle

Lynelle Pic

In other related news, Fanatana not long ago announced her presence after a long silence showing off her handsome boyfriend for the first time.

In a video sighted the singer and boyfriend had fun moments in the swimming pool they were in.

READ ALSO: Fantana flaunts her boyfriend for the first time on social media